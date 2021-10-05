Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 106.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 40,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,306,000 after buying an additional 120,281 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 39.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $196.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $213.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.58.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.41.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

