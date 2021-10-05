Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.42% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $671,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 117.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $31.02.

