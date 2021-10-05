Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.3% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.