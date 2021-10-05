Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,969 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,790 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.