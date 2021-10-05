Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $31.59.

