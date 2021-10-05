Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,590 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.79% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 469,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 105,159 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OIA opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

