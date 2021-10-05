Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 180.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 62.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.97) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $63,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,366,151 shares of company stock worth $266,472,655. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

