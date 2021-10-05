Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 223,590 Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 148.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.79% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth about $66,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OIA opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $8.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

