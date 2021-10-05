Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 68,515 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,515 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 18.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 234,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 54.6% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 29.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter.

RA stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.28%.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

