Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

