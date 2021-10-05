Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,024,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,500,000 after buying an additional 263,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,524,000 after buying an additional 41,133 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 933,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,716,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,611,000 after buying an additional 78,515 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $118.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day moving average is $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $119.20.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

