Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,504 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,057,000 after acquiring an additional 892,470 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth about $69,110,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after acquiring an additional 456,168 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,051,000 after acquiring an additional 255,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,251,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,915,000 after acquiring an additional 228,843 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average of $99.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.