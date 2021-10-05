Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,664 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000.

IEUR opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.