Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,622 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.56% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 572.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3,941.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

KXI opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $62.94.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

