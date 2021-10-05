Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.92 Million Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Celsius by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Celsius stock opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.29 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

