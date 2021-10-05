CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. CommScope reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COMM. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 469.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CommScope by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth $254,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,046,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,709. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. CommScope has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

