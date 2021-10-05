CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on COMM. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.