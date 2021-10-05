CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on COMM. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.
COMM stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
