Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Down 5%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares were down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 15,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,121,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYH. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 1,233.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 855,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after buying an additional 791,699 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

