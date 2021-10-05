Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading Up 6.2%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) shares traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.63. 29,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,678,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBD shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 859.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 188,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

