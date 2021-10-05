Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading Up 6.2%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) shares traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.63. 29,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,678,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBD shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43.
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
