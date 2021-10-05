Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Gap Down to $6.83

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $6.69. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 9,903 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

