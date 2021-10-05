Comparing CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) & Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Y and CleanSpark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CleanSpark $10.03 million 46.84 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -25.38

Reinvent Technology Partners Y has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CleanSpark.

Profitability

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Y and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A CleanSpark -96.95% -16.50% -15.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinvent Technology Partners Y 0 0 0 0 N/A CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00

CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 221.97%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners Y.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

