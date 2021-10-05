Comparing Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) & Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET)

Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) and Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Coro Global and Safe-T Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coro Global N/A -637.08% -321.42% Safe-T Group -191.11% -39.49% -31.12%

This is a summary of current ratings for Coro Global and Safe-T Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Safe-T Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Safe-T Group has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. Given Safe-T Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Safe-T Group is more favorable than Coro Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Safe-T Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coro Global and Safe-T Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coro Global N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A Safe-T Group $4.89 million 6.49 -$7.84 million N/A N/A

Coro Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Safe-T Group.

Risk & Volatility

Coro Global has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Safe-T Group beats Coro Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coro Global Company Profile

Coro Global, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of financial payment system. Its product CORO is a money transmitter that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange currencies. Financial Crime Risk Management solution is one of the key component of the CORO payment system. The company was founded by Milton Hauser, David Dorr, Lyle Hauser, and Brian Dorr on November 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Safe-T Group Company Profile

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

