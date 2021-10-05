Comparing Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) & Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) and Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Friendly Hills Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 20.63% 7.67% 0.54% Friendly Hills Bank 15.01% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Friendly Hills Bank has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Friendly Hills Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 0 7 6 0 2.46 Friendly Hills Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Friendly Hills Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $26.24 billion 1.66 $1.49 billion $0.47 13.94 Friendly Hills Bank $6.77 million 2.96 $1.02 million N/A N/A

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bank.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats Friendly Hills Bank on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain. The United States segment consists of the financial business activity of BBVA USA in the country and the activity of the branch of BBVA SA in New York. The Mexico segment refers to banking and insurance businesses in this country as well as the activity of its branch in Houston. The Turkey segment reports the activity of Garanti BBVA group that is mainly carried out in this country and, to a lesser extent, in Romania and the Netherlands. The South America segment comprises of operations in n Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The Rest of Eurasia segment includes the banking business activity carried out by the group in Europe and Asia, excluding Spain. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Friendly Hills Bank Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

