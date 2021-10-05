Comparing Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) & Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM -6.92% -1.15% -0.36% Tenable -5.62% -11.68% -2.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Tenable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $842.50 million 20.09 -$4.00 million $0.14 806.86 Tenable $440.22 million 11.28 -$42.73 million ($0.39) -119.46

Ceridian HCM has higher revenue and earnings than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Tenable shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ceridian HCM and Tenable, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 1 4 5 0 2.40 Tenable 0 0 12 0 3.00

Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus price target of $106.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.06%. Tenable has a consensus price target of $59.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.65%. Given Tenable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenable is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Summary

Tenable beats Ceridian HCM on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail. The company was founded by John C. Huffard, Jr. and Renaud M. Deraison in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.