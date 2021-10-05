Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Short Interest Up 32.8% in September

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Compass stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. 1,653,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,097. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73. Compass has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Compass’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

