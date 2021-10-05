Compass (NYSE:COMP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.34

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 5834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

COMP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Company Profile (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

