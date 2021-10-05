Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMTL. dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a market cap of $661.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

