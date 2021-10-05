Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $183.90

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $183.90 and last traded at $174.94, with a volume of 243427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.55.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,204,760. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

