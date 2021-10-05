Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $41.68

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.68 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 36.20 ($0.47). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48), with a volume of 34,124 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.04. The company has a market capitalization of £49.92 million and a P/E ratio of -23.13.

Condor Gold Company Profile (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

