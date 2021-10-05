CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Sells $1,120,438.22 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd W. Garner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CONMED alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of CONMED stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.56. 121,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,528. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,327,000 after purchasing an additional 350,239 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,654,000 after buying an additional 329,938 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth $37,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,939,000 after purchasing an additional 204,751 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.