Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.57. 3,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 621,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLRS shares. upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 2.83.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

