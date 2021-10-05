Cooke & Bieler LP Acquires Shares of 20,951 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $8,865,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $789,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

Shares of BAMR stock opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.42. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.