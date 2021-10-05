Cooke & Bieler LP Has $45.57 Million Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,406 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 2.98% of Malibu Boats worth $45,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

