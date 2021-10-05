Cooke & Bieler LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 681,056 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.58% of Hexcel worth $30,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 41.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 14.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Shares of HXL opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

