Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 20,232 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 20,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $94,888.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $43,918.15.

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18.

NASDAQ:KLXE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,300. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

KLXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 31.9% during the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 55,099 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.