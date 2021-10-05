CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.83

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.83 and traded as low as $4.33. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 98,674 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $68.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

