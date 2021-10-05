CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $369,100.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $369,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $381,140.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total value of $166,370.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total value of $235,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total transaction of $158,580.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $153,000.00.

On Friday, August 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $238,500.00.

Shares of CRVL stock traded down $13.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.28. The company had a trading volume of 63,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,974. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.01.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in CorVel during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 97.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

