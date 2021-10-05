Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Cut by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,307 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.4% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after buying an additional 229,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,800,000 after purchasing an additional 189,488 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $443.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,521. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $470.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.21. The firm has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.39.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

