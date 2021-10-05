Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.23

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 675699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BASE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Couchbase Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

