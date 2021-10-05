Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-$178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.77 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.290 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Coupa Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.22.

Shares of COUP opened at $212.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 421 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $91,369.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $268,888.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,389 shares of company stock valued at $38,481,738. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

