Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stake Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,657,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.80% of Cousins Properties worth $208,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $40.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

