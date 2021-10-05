Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,089 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Crane by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Crane by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $49.05 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.