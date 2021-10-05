Cream Finance Price Tops $146.67 on Major Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $90.41 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $146.67 or 0.00291932 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00052825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00256287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00111057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

