Cream Trading Up 99.6% Over Last Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 75.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream has traded up 99.6% against the US dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $33,866.93 and $12.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,059.46 or 0.99993886 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00075410 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.00353613 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.47 or 0.00626163 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00250974 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00055551 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000789 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

