Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $150.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $150.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.32. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

