Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

SDC stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 144,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,363. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

