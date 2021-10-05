Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Neutral

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $731.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $942.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.47.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $785.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $832.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $779.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.