Credit Suisse Group Lowers CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Neutral

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COMM. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,927,000 after buying an additional 97,868 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after buying an additional 230,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after buying an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

