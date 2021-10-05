Credit Suisse Group Lowers CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Neutral

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on COMM. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.
NASDAQ:COMM opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $22.18.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,927,000 after buying an additional 97,868 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after buying an additional 230,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after buying an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
