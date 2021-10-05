Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY)

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ARZTY remained flat at $$0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 64,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,487. Aryzta has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.
About Aryzta
Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.