Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY)

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ARZTY remained flat at $$0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 64,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,487. Aryzta has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

About Aryzta

Aryzta AG engages in the production and distribution of baked goods. Its brands include La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer and Cuisine De France. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

