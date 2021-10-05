Credits Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $186,380.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Credits has a market cap of $10.19 million and $186,380.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

